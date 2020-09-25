Funeral services for Kenneth F. May were held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Defiance, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastors Mark May and Mo Dunn officiating. Pallbearers were Jason May, Steve Waxler, Tony Wagner, John Buskirk, Jason Wagner and Greg Hickman. Burial with military honors was at Riverside Cemetery. Services were entrusted to the care of ChurchFunerals Direct. To view Ken’s full obituary and video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.