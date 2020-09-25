ChurchFunerals Direct logo

Funeral services for Kenneth F. May were held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Defiance, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastors Mark May and Mo Dunn officiating. Pallbearers were Jason May, Steve Waxler, Tony Wagner, John Buskirk, Jason Wagner and Greg Hickman. Burial with military honors was at Riverside Cemetery. Services were entrusted to the care of ChurchFunerals Direct. To view Ken’s full obituary and video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.

