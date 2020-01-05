OTTAWA — Kenneth E. Lauf, 72, Ottawa, died Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 29, 1947, in Monroe Township, Allen County, Ohio, to the late Theodore and Florence (Kuhbander) Lauf.
Survivors include four brothers, Raymond Lauf of Ottawa, Robert (Elaine) Lauf of Napoleon, Melvin (Betty Jo) Lauf and Fred (Denise) Lauf, both of Ottawa; a sister, Ruth Ann (Alvin) Unverferth of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law, Carol Lauf of Ottawa; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He also was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerold Lauf and Urban Lauf; a sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Robert Wueller; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Lauf.
Ken worked for NAPA Auto Parts in Defiance, then retired from Walmart in Ottawa. After retirement, he worked for Huggins Auto Part in Ottawa. He graduated from Ottawa-Glandorf High School, then became a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam era. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa, Ottawa Eagles, Ottawa American Legion and Ottawa AMVETS, where he served as treasurer.
Funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating. Military rites by the Ottawa American Legion, VFW and AMVETS will follow outside of church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
