ANTWERP — Kenneth Fain Lowe, 68, Antwerp, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Fain was born in Jefferson City, Tenn., on January 18, 1952. He worked at General Motors Foundry and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Antwerp. He will be remembered most for his contagious smile and friendly personality. His family was his focus, but he loved cars and motorcycles.

Fain will be sadly missed by his wife, Patricia (Miller), whom he married June 9, 1973; daughters, Karla (Ben) Wearley, Staci (Chad) McKeever and Tori (Derek) Jones; stepfather, Clinton Jordan; siblings, Gail (the late Todd) Barnhouse and Danny (Jane) Lowe; grandchildren, Cody Wearley, Jade (Kyle) Mettert, Bryanna Wearley, Logan, Lance and Luke McKeever and Zach Jones; and great-grandson, Aiden Wearley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Lowe and Ella Vee (Reece) Jordan; and siblings, Christine Dysinger and Jackie Lowe.

Viewing is Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp.

Due to state mandate, guests must wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Fain’s viewing.

Memorials are to The First Baptist Church of Antwerp. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

