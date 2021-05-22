Archbold — Kenneth E. Frederick, 79, of Archbold, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, at his home in Archbold.
He was born on December 1, 1941, to Charles and Leona (Yenser) Frederick in Defiance, Ohio. On December 23, 1998, he married Linda (Van Belle) Frederick, who survives.
Ken worked as a Welder for several years at Johns Manville until his retirement in 2004. He was an avid car collector, and was one of the founding members of Maumee Valley Car Club.
Ken is survived by his loving wife Linda Frederick of Archbold, his sons, Jim Frederick of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Tom (Lori) Frederick of Defiance, his daughters, Jennifer (Randy) Teders of Edgerton, Ohio, and Amanda (Rod) Robbins of Ney, Ohio, his step-son, David Wolfe, and step-daughter, Kim Fortner, both of Monroe, Michigan. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leona Frederick.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Williams Co. Humane Society, or to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
