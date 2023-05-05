DEFIANCE - Kenneth Lee Cymbola, 70, passed away on May 3, 2023 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice with family by his side.
DEFIANCE - Kenneth Lee Cymbola, 70, passed away on May 3, 2023 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice with family by his side.
Kenny was raised in Liberty Center where he resided there until he met his beloved, Laura (Gilgenbach) Ziegler and moved to Defiance in 2002 and they were married in 2018.
Ken graduated from Liberty Center High School 1970 and started working at McCully Egg Company in Liberty Center until going to Jeep Chrysler, Toledo, Ohio in 1976. He retired in 2008 with 32 years of seniority. Ken enjoyed the outdoors, hunting for arrowheads, mushrooms in the spring, and trapping in the fall and winter, and you could always find him on the mower keeping his and the neighbor's yard looking well manicured. When his health started failing, Laurie and their beloved canine companion, Maxine would go for many car rides and for walks in the park.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Laurie and step-son, Nathan Ziegler, brother, Larry (Karen) Cymbola and sisters, Julie Slagle and Lori (Bob) Bevehlymer, Uncle Kenny to nieces, Shelley Straub, Amy Hawk and Jackie Crandall, nephews, Trevor Reed and Casten Reed, and Great-uncle Kenny has 15 nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Ruth Harris, Janet (Richard) Dandy and brother-in-law Denny (Debbie) Gilgenbach, niece, Theresa Dandy and her fiancé, Craig Musch.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, John and Iva Cymbola, sister, Jana Lynn Cymbola, nephew, John Cymbola, brothers-in-law, Terry Slagle, James Harris and Fred Gilgenbach and in-laws, Clarence and Madonna Gilgenbach.
His body has been donated to the UT College of Medicine. The family will have a celebration honoring his life at a later date.
If you would like to honor Ken with a memorial offering the family suggests memorials be made to: Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66 north, Defiance, OH 43512, or Fresenius Kidney Care, Defiance Dialysis Center, 1850 E. Second St., Defiance, OH 43512.
