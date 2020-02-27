Funeral services for Kenneth R. “Cos” Jones were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial was in Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. Pallbearers were Dave Smart, Dave Smart II, Nick Smart, Greg Jones, Dave Gustwiller and Renae Gill.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.