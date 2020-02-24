Kenneth R. “Cos” Jones, 93, Defiance, passed away Thursday evening, February 20, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born April 30, 1926, to the late Carl and Golda (Warner) Jones in Bryan, Ohio. Cos served our country in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. On December 27, 1958, he married Ione (Schulien) Jones, who preceded him in death on October 23, 2009.
Cos worked as an electrician for Toledo Edison for over 36 years until his retirement in 1986. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 8847 in New Bavaria and Defiance County Fish and Game Association. Cos enjoyed being an umpire for men’s slow pitch softball for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, and a member of St. Michael’s Golf Course. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, going to casinos, and he enjoyed walking all around Defiance. Cos never met a stranger, and he will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Cos is survived by his two stepsons, Michael G. Smart and David L. “Daisy” Smart, both of Defiance; one sister, Marie Gustwiller of New Bavaria; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ione Jones; stepson, John W. Smart; two brothers, Roger and Raymond Jones; his sister, Gladys Anthony; and his nephew, Chris Jones.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio, with military graveside rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.