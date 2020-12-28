NAPOLEON — Kenneth Duane Clemens, 87, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born April 4, 1933, to the late John and Alta (Schelling) Clemens in Defiance, Ohio. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1951 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He married Phyllis Heilman on July 6, 1957.
Together, they had three daughters, Cindy (Troy) Hatcher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Connie (Chuck) Pollauf of Curtice, Ohio, and Candi (Dave) Bruback of Napoleon, Ohio. Ken went to work for the post office in 1960 where he retired in 1990. He was a member of VFW Post 3360 and was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church, where he ushered for 54 years and was past president of the church council. Ken was a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger. He always did things to help others and never expected anything in return. He loved spending time in his workshop, taking care of his yard and the wildlife that would visit often. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by his wife and daughters; his sister, Rita Diehl of Cadillac, Michigan; his grandchildren, Tina, Leslie, Adam, Kennedy and Elliot; and his great-grandkids, Taylor, Hanna, Chloe, Harley, Macy, Andrew and Tye.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathlyn (Clyde) Richey; and his brother that died in infancy.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church or Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
