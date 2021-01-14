Kenneth Brink

WAUSEON — Kenneth K. Brink, 78, Wauseon, passed away January 12, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, after a brief illness. Prior to retirement, Kenneth worked at La Choy Food Products in Archbold for over 39 years.
Born on October 1, 1942, in New Bavaria, Ohio, Kenneth was the son of Ira and Lorinda (Retcher) Brink. He graduated from Holgate High School. Kenneth served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1962-66. Kenneth always had to be busy, and thus was a very dedicated volunteer at the Wauseon Senior Center. He was a member of Legion Post 265 and the Lions Club. He also loved rooting for all Holgate Tiger sports teams. He loved music and was an active member of First Church of God in Wauseon and its choir.
Kenneth is survived by his son, William Brink; daughter, Tammy Brink; grandchildren, Abbigail Murphy, Cera Brink, Gary Brink, Nikki Snyder, Lori Farkas and Kenneth Belman. He also is survived by great-grandchildren, Troy Murphy, Finn Snyder, Violet Snyder, Kinsley Snethen and Caspen Snethen; sister, Anna Marchant; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Cynthea St. Germaine.
A visitation for Kenneth will take place Friday, January 15, 2021, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the First Church of God in Wauseon. A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. at the church following calling hours, with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be expected and required. Burial will be private with interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Toledo Veteran’s Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, is honored to serve the Brink family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.