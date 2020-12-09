MARION, Ind. — Kenneth Lee Bliss, 73, Marion, Indiana, formerly of McClure, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Marion, Indiana.
He was born June 9, 1947, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late John “Jack” and Ruth (Jennings) Bliss. Kenneth was a 1966 graduate of the McClure High School. He was a member of the McClure United Methodist Church. Kenneth served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of corporal. While in service, Kenneth was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart Award and Presidential Unit Citation.
Kenneth enjoyed riding horses and farming. He was an avid New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He would be considered a Ford man and especially had a liking to Mustangs. Most of all, Kenneth cherished his family and was a dedicated brother and uncle.
He is survived by his sisters, Janis (Norman) Hiler of Defiance, Ohio, and Mary Lou Bliss of Napoleon; and nephews, Troy (Jody) Wise of McComb, Ohio, Chad (Heidi) Wise of Bluffton, Ohio, Andrew Mahnke of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, and Craig (Laurie) Meyer of Napoleon, Ohio.
A private funeral will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and burial with military honors will held at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
Memorials contributions can be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, 230 W. Monroe St., Suite 200, Chicago, Ill. 60606.
