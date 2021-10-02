Kenneth Bergman

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Kenneth Craig Bergman, 57, of Columbus, Indiana, died at 12:25 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Indiana.
He was born August 10, 1964, in Washington, D.C., to Paul M. and Diana C. (Kirby) Bergman.
Kenneth was a 1982 graduate of Wabash High School, received his bachelor’s in computer technology from Rose-Hulman, and his master’s in computer science from the Air Force Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Air Force, worked for Cummins Engine and for the last 20 years worked at Eli Lilly Inc. in Indianapolis. Kenneth enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, watching Sci-Fi movies and television, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Paul “Matt” Bergman of Columbus, Indiana, daughter, Amanda Jo “AJ” Bergman of Indianapolis, Indiana, sister, Karen (Doug) Mays and mother, Diana C. Bergman, both of Wabash, Indiana. He was preceded in death by father, Paul M. Bergman.
Kenneth’s family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, IN, 46992. Per Ken’s request there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wabash County Cancer Society.
The memorial guest book for Kenneth may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.