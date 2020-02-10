Funeral services for Kenneth L. Armstrong were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Defiance Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Donald Leonard officiating. Burial was in Riverview Memory Gardens with military honors. Pallbearers were Nathan Armstrong, Aaron Armstrong, Mike Davis, Kyle Martin, Dave Rethmel and Spencer Martin. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

