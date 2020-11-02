Kennard F. “Sonny” Grieser, 80, passed away October 31, 2020, at Defiance Hospice. He is survived by his wife, three children, four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation is November 4 at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 5-8 p.m. There will be a private funeral for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Defiance Hospice or Evansport Methodist Church.

