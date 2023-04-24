DEFIANCE — Kenn W. Sawmiller, 71, of Defiance, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenn Sawmiller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
DEFIANCE — Kenn W. Sawmiller, 71, of Defiance, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born in Shelby County, Ohio, to the late William and Doris (Burmeister) Sawmiller on November 26, 1951. Kenn proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy for 23 years and was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. On November 12, 1976, he married Cindy Brandt who survives.
Kenn was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. He loved woodworking and was very proud of building much of his own home. He enjoyed his flower gardens and spending time with his family. Kenn was very friendly and outgoing and was always willing to help others in need. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by his family and many good friends.
Kenn is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Sawmiller of Defiance, his daughter, Emily (Benjamin) Harju of Pinckney, Michigan, his son, Samuel E. (Melissa) Sawmiller of Cleveland, Ohio, and five grandchildren, Evelyn, Dominic and Leo Harju, Moira and Samuel R. Sawmiller. He also leaves his sisters, Gwen Imwalle of St. Mary's, Ohio, Penny (Gerald) Gerber of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and Diane Method of Buckland, Ohio, and his brother, Lynn (Cindy) Sawmiller of St. Mary's, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Doris Sawmiller.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Mark Cemetery with graveside military rites accorded by Defiance VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or CHP Defiance Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.