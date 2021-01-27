Kelly Melioli

Kelly Jean Melioli, 61, Defiance, lost her battle with cancer Friday night, January 22, 2021, at her home in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born November 21, 1959, to Gerald Heaton and Lucy Hudson in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kelly had a passion for traveling. While working state fairs, she met her children’s father in Clearwater, Florida. She enjoyed riding on Harley Davidsons, going to the casino and was an avid fisherman. She was big-hearted person who loved making memories with family and friends. Most of all, her smile and laughter will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Benny Ponds; son, Raymond Melioli; daughter, Rhonda Melioli-Brooks; son-in-law, Stephen Brooks; grandchildren, Jonathan and Lia Melioli, Kalyn, Kaylie, Kareena and Stephen Melioli-Brooks; brothers, Jerry Heaton and Jeff Heaton; and sisters, Kathy Ross, Cherri Banks and Kerri Heaton.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy; stepfather, Larry Hudson; father, Gerald; sister, Lynn; nephew, Brent; and niece, Sarah.
Kelly has chosen cremation. A memorial and celebration of her life will be announced and held in Tennessee and Michigan at a later date.
