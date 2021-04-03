Defiance — Funeral services for Kelly Leatherman were held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, Defiance, Ohio, with her brother-in-law, Pastor David Noel officiating. Special song written and performed by her son, Preston Leatherman. To view Kelly's full obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Leatherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
