Kelly Leatherman

Defiance — Kelly Ann Leatherman, 52, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away from an unexpected illness on March 22, 2021.
She was born on May 25, 1968, in Defiance to Ed and Pat (Burt) Hiler. Kelly worked as a housekeeper for the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for over 20 years, where she was well known and respected by her coworkers. She loved walking and exercising with her husband, Roger, and going to Christian concerts. Some of her favorite groups were Mandisa, Crowder, the Newsboys and many others. She will be most remembered as being bubbly, goofy, and talkative. Kelly had a great work ethic and was an all-around beautiful person.
In addition to her parents, Kelly leaves behind her husband, Roger Leatherman of Defiance; daughter, Desirae (Hahn) Plaines (Quan Plaines) of Defiance, Ohio, son, Preston Leatherman of Ann Arbor, Michigan; sisters, Lori (Shaun) McCarty of Defiance, Ohio and Cami (David) Noel of Walton, Indiana; her grandpuppies, "Petrie" and "Denzel"; as well as several nieces, nephews and three great-nieces and great-nephews. Kelly was preceded in death by three miscarriages that she looked forward to seeing in heaven someday.
Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, OH 43512. There will also be visitation on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the church, Pastor David Noel officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Monday between 12-3 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Kelly. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. For more information or to view Kelly's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
