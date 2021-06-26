Keith Marty

Defiance — Keith D. Marty, 65, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Regency Hospital in the Cleveland, Ohio area.
He was born on February 19, 1956, to Kenneth and Carolyn (Volk) Marty in Painesville, Ohio. On April 23, 1998 he married Gloria Serda who survives in Defiance.
Keith held a bachelor's degree. He worked as a pharmacy manager for CVS Pharmacy for over 35 years.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; sons Keith Schlosser of Defiance, and Eric (Cory) Serda of Eastlake, Ohio; grandchildren, Kenneth and Kody Schlosser, Rayla and Aiyana Serda. He also leaves behind his siblings, Kevin (Heather) Marty of San Diego, California, and Karen (Frank) Majewski of Montville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., 529 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home beginning at 5 p.m. with Pastor Larry Wade, officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.