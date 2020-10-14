Funeral services for Keith D. Mansfield were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home with Rev. Ann Wasson officiating. Burial was in Monroe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Pixler, Justin Bowling, Sam Ripke, Kevin Mansfield, Dan Troyer, Ken Troyer, Rich Skiver and Matt Crandall.
