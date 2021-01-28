Keith Kuhlman

HOLGATE — Keith Kuhlman, 57, Holgate, died Tuesday night, January 26, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center.

He was born May 11, 1963, in Lima, to Paul (Gene) and Viola Kuhlman.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Matt) Dumire of Defiance; son, Dustin Kuhlman of Edon; grandchildren Rylee and Raelyn Dumire, Lyla, Kaylynn and Brentley Kuhlman; brothers, Terry (Diane) Kuhlman of Lakeview, Tim (Carolyn) Kuhlman of New Bavaria, Alan Kuhlman of Holgate, and Christopher (Dawn) Kuhlman of Fort Wayne; sister, Linda (Kevin) Elling of Napoleon; nieces, Kimberly (Jeremy) Sheeks, Jennifer (Justin) Kahle and Kelsey Elling; nephews, Derek (Heather) Kuhlman, Nathan (Chelsey) Kuhlman and Seth Kuhlman; great-nephew and great-nieces, Austin and Alissa Sheeks, McKinley and Spencer Kuhlman, Carmen and Aiden Kuhlman.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Kuhlman; and a great-nephew, Jayson Kuhlman.

Friends will be received in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, on Saturday, January 30, for 10:30 a.m. mass.

Memorial contributions can be made to Vancrest Health Care Center, Holgate.

