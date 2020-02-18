OAKWOOD — Keith A. Foster, 66, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born November 25, 1953, to Austin and Mae (Dean) Foster in Troy, Ohio. Keith was a graduate of Troy High School. On April 7, 1973, he married Tamara (Beebe) Foster, who resides in Oakwood. Keith worked at General Motors in Defiance from 1972 until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2094 and a life member of the NRA, ASSRA and Defiance County Fish and Game.
Keith will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Tamara Foster; two sisters, Lydia Wick and Wanda Aucherman; two brothers, A. Wayne Foster and Harold Foster; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Jennie Foster.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.