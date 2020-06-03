STRYKER — Keith W. Drewes, 71, Stryker, Ohio, and Coldwater, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon, Ohio, on May 17, 1949, to Eldor and Lousie (Meyer) Drewes. Keith attended St. John Lutheran Schools, Freedom Township, and graduated from Ridgeville High School. He married Nancy Dunbar on August 8, 1980, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stryker. Keith farmed the family farm in Gerald and retired from Sauder Woodworking.
Keith was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, where he served on several boards including leading the youth group. He was also a member of Cushman Club of America and the Black Swamp Beekeepers Club. Keith loved to spend time with his family at Huyck Lake in Coldwater. He served as a past president and trustee for the lake association.
Keith is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy; daughters, Teresa (John) Dempsey and Tina (Jeff) Batanian; grandchildren, Ashley, Liam and Logan; siblings, Vivian (Wayne) Kruse and Cindy (AJ) Fuller; sister-in-law, Denise Easter and many nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. and with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe proper social distancing when attending.
