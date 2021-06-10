Defiance — Keith D. Lang Sr., 62, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on May 18, 1959, to David and Martha (Mock) Lang in Defiance, Ohio. On June 19, 2000, he married Theresa Leininger. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Keith is survived by his father, David Lang of Defiance, and his children; Cassandra (Jeremy) VanStreain of Vicksburg, Michigan, Eddie (Melissa) Garcia and Keith Lang Jr., all of Holland, Michigan, and Caleb Lang of Cecil, Ohio. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, and his sisters, Gwen (Tim) Ankney of Hicksville, Ohio, and Trisha Lang of Ney, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Lang, and his brother, Ricky Lang.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
