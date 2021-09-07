Columbus — Kay E. Frost, 67, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Dublin Methodist Hospital.
She was born on July 13, 1954, to Henry "Dick" and Mary (Layne) Frost in Paulding, Ohio. Kay was a 1972 graduate of Defiance High School. She worked for several years as an electrician at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, VFW Post 3360 Ladies Auxiliary, and she enjoyed her time spent as a volunteer for Defiance Rotary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She belonged to a monthly knitting group at "The Yarn Shop" in Columbus, where the owner of the shop, Joyce Lewis, was a close friend and a great assistance to Kay. She would make items to donate to various organizations.
Kay will be greatly missed by her mother, Mary Frost of Defiance, her daughter, Megan (Benjamin) Roberts of Columbus, Ohio, her sister, Mary (Duane) Fluechtling, and her brother, Kenny (June) Frost of Defiance. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Mollie and Everleigh Roberts, several nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friend, Ann Hillman of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry D. Frost, and grandparents, Ollie and Hazel Layne.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church, with the Reverend David Brobston officiating.
Memorials are suggested to "On Our Sleeves" Organization, associated with Nationwide Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
