HICKSVILLE — On December 9, 2020, Katsuko Lloyd, 86, passed away peacefully at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
She was born October 10, 1934, on the Japanese island of Amami Oshima. Katsuko moved to Okinawa as a young adult, where she met Tommy Lloyd. Tommy was a private in the United States Army. Katsuko married Tommy on November 17, 1966, and they moved to Hicksville, Ohio, in 1967. She worked at several companies in and around the Hicksville area, until her retirement. Katsuko enjoyed spending time with her friends, gardening, bowling and fishing. She treasured the time she got to spend with her family. Katsuko adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most people will remember her best for her love of cooking for others and sharing her gifts with everyone.
Katsuko is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Lloyd of Hicksville; daughter, Kathy (Mark) Davis of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Mark (Renee) Davis of San Diego, California, and Patrick (Katie) Davis of Edmond, Oklahoma; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Chase, Avery and Hannah Davis; two brothers and their families in Japan.
Katsuko was a strong woman with an unending love for her family and others. She was selfless in her giving and loved by everyone she knew. She will be missed, but her spirit will live on.
The family will have private visitation and service to celebrate Katsuko’s life. Interment will take place in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering Katsuko to make a memorial contribution in her memory at a local food pantry to give to others.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
