Kathy Shaffer

Defiance — Kathy Jo Shaffer, age 58, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She was born on August 2, 1963, to Eugene and Phyllis (Oborn) Mann in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of Bryan High School. On June 2, 2004, she married Tim Shaffer, who survives.
Kathy was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. She enjoyed fishing, flowers, bird watching, caring for her cats, being outdoors, sunbathing and listening to music, especially rock music.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Tim Shaffer of Defiance; her mother Phyllis Mann of Bryan, Ohio; two step-daughters, Sasha (James) Keasler of Defiance and Abbigail (Sam) Rodriguez of Archbold, Ohio; five step-grandchildren; her sister, Patty (Rick) McClure of Alabama; her step-sister, Katrina Michael of Montpelier, Ohio; and two nieces, Sherri Fitzsimmons of Oakwood, Ohio and Carrie Fitzsimmons of Bryan, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Mann, her step-mother, Patty Mann, and her sister, Karen Fitzsimmons.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to A.A. or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.