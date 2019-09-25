Kathy Rittenhouse

BRYAN — Kathy E. Rittenhouse, 51, Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Visiting Nurses and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a fierce battle with cancer.
Kathy was born March 12, 1968, in Norwalk, California, the daughter of the late Ray Jr. and Karen (Heinle) Holmberg. Kathy was a 1986 graduate of Antelope Valley High School, Lancaster, California. She worked as an office manager at Custom Cleaners for 13 years and then began working part-time at Fitzenrider Culligan Water. She previously worked at Staffmark and the former Oberlin-Ford Funeral Home. Kathy attended New Hope Community Church, Bryan. She was a member of the Bryan Kiwanis Club and the Board of Bryan Little Bears Football. She loved her children and always supported them in whatever they did. She enjoyed laughing and not taking life too seriously. Kathy cherished her time spent with her family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, shopping and volunteering with whatever organization needed help.
Surviving are her two children, Kylie (Dustin Peper) Rittenhouse of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Johnathan Rittenhouse of Fort Riley, Kansas; mother, Karen Gimple of Bryan, Ohio; and three siblings, Robert (Melissa) Gimple, Sandra Gimple Tassinari and Tamara (Denise) Gimple.
Kathy was preceded in death by her birth father, Ray Homberg Jr.; and stepfather, Richard Hunt.
Visitation for Kathy E. Rittenhouse will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Nicholls officiating.
The family asks those remembering Kathy to make memorial contributions to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
