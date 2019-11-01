Funeral services for Kathy M. Mansfield were held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Schaffer Funeral Home with Father John Stites officiating. Burial followed at Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Anthony Mansfield, Gabe Mansfield, Jim Call Jr., Jerry Call, Steve Armbruster and Danny Hill II.

