NOKOMIS, Fla. — Kathy J. Bright passed away peacefully at home in Florida on July 31, 2022, at the age of 61.
She was born April 10, 1961, to Thelma and Lester Maberson who preceded her in death along with her brother, Timothy Maberson and Connie Webber.
Kathy was a lover of books and you could always find her anywhere you went with a book in hand. She loved talking and she could make friends anywhere she went. She had the ability to make people smile even when she was battling cancer. She gave other patients hope. She was one of a kind with a humor unmatched.
Kathy loved her family deeply and she leaves behind her four children, Jessica (Jose Hernandez) Bright, Logan (Emily Stout) Bright, Misty (Wade Mclaughlin) Bright, Christene (Corey Schappert) Bright; 12 grandchildren, Gage (Anna) and Macey Bright, Reiley and Olivia Schappert, Rory Bright, Kash, Gavin (Lacey) and Holdan Martinico, Aliana Hernandez, Cody Hornavious, Owen and Isla Bright; three great-grandchildren, Kayslin and Kailor Bright and Noah Schaffner; sister, Jacquelyn Cotterall, two brothers, John and Jerry Maberson; and best friend, Deb Endsley Hancock.
Kathy was very loved by her family and will be deeply missed by so many. At her request there will not be a funeral. She will be cremated and brought home to Ohio for a celebration of life party. The family will welcome all visitors in August 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Defiance Fish and Game Hall located at 06872 Ohio 15, Defiance, OH 43512. Pastor Larry Kennedy will be performing a service at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and drinks. It was her last wish to have everyone come celebrate and party it up in her honor. Condolences can be sent to 913 Wayne Avenue Defiance, OH 43512. Thank you for the support.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Bright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
