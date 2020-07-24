Kathy Auch

Kathy Ann Auch, 64, Defiance, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born January 1, 1956, to Gerald and Thelma (LaFond) Julian in Bay City, Michigan. On June 17, 1972, she married James Auch, who resides in Defiance. Kathy was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. She enjoyed knitting, painting, running marathons, and anything that involved her grandchildren.
Kathy will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 48 years, James Auch of Defiance; her sons, Christopher (Renee) Auch of Kalida, Ohio, Jason (Gregory) Auch-Iler of Whitehouse, Ohio, and Nathan Auch of Defiance; and her daughters, Heather (Justin) Galbraith of Wauseon, Ohio, and Ashley (Michael) D’Amore of Whitehouse, Ohio. She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; her brothers, Gerald (Cindy) Julian, Ronald (Robin) Julian, Steven (Sherry) Julian and Jody (Jen) Julian; all of Bay City, Mich., and Randy (Kim) Julian of Linwood, Mich.; her sisters, Sally Huggard and Mary (Steven) Gruzynski, all of Pinconning, Mich., Suzie (William) Nutt and Judy Julian, all of Bay City, Mich; and her sister-in-law, Rae Julian of Bay City, Mich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Auch; brother, Gary Julian; and sister, Thelma Cvevas.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South-Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). A Rosary service will be held at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
