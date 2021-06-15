PAULDING — Kathryn Marie (Schlatter) Manz, 73, of Paulding, passed away at 2:16 a.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Kathy was born on June 22, 1947, in Bay City, Michigan, to Richard and Juliet Schlatter. On May 30, 1971, she married David Manz, who survives in Paulding. Dave and Kathy were married for 50 years, having just celebrated their golden anniversary.
Besides her Savior and hope of salvation, Kathy’s greatest treasure was her family. She is survived by her husband, Dave; her children Jennifer, Mark (Cathy), Julie (Jim) McCullough, Jill (Chad) Christner, Jodi (Trent) Stoller, Matt (Deanna), Kurt, Klint (Kallie) and Chet (Jenny); 34 grandchildren with one coming in July; and one great-grandchild. Kathy’s deepest prayer and wish was for her family to be unbroken in heaven; and it is our faith that she is now waiting for us there.
A consistent example of love, car and others before herself, Kathy lived every day to make someone else’s better. Her commitment to the success of her family, built upon her quiet leadership, has set an example for generations to come. A refuge of comfort, hope and always better days ahead, she did what others might also wish to accomplish through their pursuit of life; Kathy changed the world of others for better.
Kathy is also survived by brothers Bill (Emily), Tim (Becky), Ed (Cheryl) and Dennis (Laurie) Schlatter; sisters Janet (Dean) Hartzler, Dorothy (Gus, deceased) Dietrich and Marge Schlatter; and sister-in-law Sherry Schlatter. She has been preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mark.
Kathy was a member (baptized November 24, 1963) of the Junction Apostolic Christian Church in Defiance, Ohio. She worked for seven years as a bank teller for State Bank and Trust in Defiance, and over 20 years as a bus driver for Paulding Exempted Village Schools. Kathy never retired from her greatest mission in life: a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Visitation will be held at the Junction Apostolic Christian Church in Defiance, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will also be held at the Junction Apostolic Christian Church, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. with calling one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Paulding Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent to funeralhome@DenHerderFH.com.
