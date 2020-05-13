LOVELAND — Former Paulding resident Kathryn Marie “Kathy” Clark, 61, died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 20, 1958, daughter of the late James “Casey” and Kathryn “Kate” (Buchman) Clark. She was vice president of communications for Luxottica of Milan, Italy. She enjoyed reading, family, friends, travel and was active in her church.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Keith) Smith, Toledo; brothers, Dave (Phyllis) Clark, Ocala, Fla., Doug (Wendi) Clark, Bowling Green, Ohio, and Dennis (Tammy) Clark, Paulding; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private family service will be held Saturday, May 16, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a program Kathy was very active in, OneSight of Cincinnati. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
