Ottawa — Kathleen Verhoff, 62, of Ottawa, passed away at 9:11 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born December 9, 1958, to the late Leonard C. and Dolores T. (Slattman) Heuerman. On May 9, 1981, she married the love of her life, Robert Verhoff, and he survives in Ottawa.
Other survivors include three children: Kurt Verhoff of Ottawa, Kelly (Kyle) Schroeder of Leipsic and Kimberly (James) Buday III of Coshocton; four grandchildren: Wyatt, Reagan and Owen Schroeder and James Buday IV; and two brothers: Dennis (Julie) Heuerman and Timothy (Beth) Heuerman, both of Ottawa.
Kathleen was a secretary in the maintenance department at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Kathleen was a member of CRHP, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and it's altar rosary. She was very active in faith as she served as a eucharistic minister. She was also a volunteer for Mercy Health Associates. Kathleen loved being at the river and boating. She also loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m., Monday and again on Tuesday one hour prior to the mass at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa. A scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and a parish rosary at 7:30 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice or St. John the Baptist Church, Glandorf.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com
