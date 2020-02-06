Kathleen Richey

Kathleen M. Richey, 90, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born January 28, 1930, to John and Alta (Schelling) Clemens in Defiance, Ohio. In August 1950, she married Clyde R. Richey, who preceded her in death on June 27, 2017.
Kathleen was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending many winters in Tucson, Arizona. In her leisure time, she loved embroidering, and she enjoyed bowling. Spending time with her family was always a priority, and she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Kathleen is survived by her three children, Gary (Sue) Richey of Defiance, Cheryl (Jim) Kolbe of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Mary (John) Hawn of Gainsville, Ga. She also leaves behind five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Clemens of Defiance; and her sister, Rita Diehl of Cadillac, Mich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clyde R. Richey.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens mausoleum, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
