Kathleen Kraegel

Defiance — Kathleen I. "Muggsy" Kraegel, age 90, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.

She was born on January 5, 1931, to the late Foster and Mildred (Noble) Stevens in Middlefield, Ohio. She was married to Herman Kraegel Jr. for many years until his death in 1979. Kathleen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She always worked to help support her family, and she enjoyed cooking, garage sales and spending time with her family.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her children, Nancy Swigart, Phillip Kraegel and Jim Kraegel, all of Defiance, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Linda Elxy of Arizona.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Gary, Steve and Alvin Kraegel, her daughters, Carol and Carla Kraegel, four brothers, Kenny, Dick, Larry and Bob Stevens, and her sister, Donna Long.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.

Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

