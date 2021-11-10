Kathleen Clark

Paulding — Kathleen Ann Clark, age 68, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Kathleen was born on July 25, 1953, to the late Richard "Dick" and Jean (McNally) Brewer. On November 10, 1973, she married Walter Clark, who survives. Kathleen worked as a group leader of Manufacturing at Meridian/Eagle Pitcher and then went on to work at Grabill Cabinet. Kathleen was also a dedicated volunteer at the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry.

She is also survived by her four children: Charity (Dean) Turk, Southfield, Michigan, Jason "Bubba" Clark, Paulding, Ohio, Brandon (Lesa) Clark, Oakwood, Ohio, Rochelle Clark, Paulding, Ohio; siblings: Margaret "Peggy" (Jack) Schlosser, Lima, Ohio, Richard "Dick" (Nancy) Brewer, Defiance, Ohio, Daniel (Ethlyn) Brewer, Paulding, Ohio, DiAnn Pratt, Florida, Nancy (James) Weisenberger, Oakwood, Ohio, Barb (Barry) Brown, Melrose, Ohio, Marsha Bledsoe, Butler, Indiana; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Paulding Memorial Cemetery. A luncheon will follow services at the Paulding Eagles.

