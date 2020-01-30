Groll

NAPOLEON — Karl Elmer Groll, 79, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away January 25, 2020.

He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on March 29, 1940, to Charles and Wilma (Durham) Groll. Karl was very active at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where he held various positions over the years. He also volunteered his time to help with activities at Alpine Village and the Lutheran Home for many years. Karl served on the Board for Lutheran Brotherhood for 25 years and was a T.L.E.W. Railroad volunteer. He enjoyed a good shopping trip to Harbor Freight and lunch at Golden Corral. Karl also enjoyed cooking and loved his dogs, Bruiser and Jake. He especially enjoyed his time with his family.

Karl is survived by his children, Randy Forbush and Ann Lymon; grandchildren, Karlee Revior, Richard (Alicia) Long, Crystal (George) Rox, Misty Scott and Jamie Byers; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Karen) Groll; and sister-in-law, Shirley Groll.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanna (Kerr); daughter, Barbara Long; first wife, Mary Jo (Denny); siblings, Lewis Parson, William Kline, Gladys Becker, Phyllis Egler, Charles Groll, Wilma Fitch, and four infant siblings; and granddaughter, Theresa Lane.

Friends will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of viewing prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Missions. Online condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.

