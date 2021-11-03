Karis Schroeder

Findlay — Karis M. Schroeder, 90, of Leipsic, died at 7:04 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital due to COVID complications.
She was born January 24, 1931, in Wyandot County to the late Layton and Hildred (Stoner) Riedel. On August 27, 1953, she married Guy Joseph Schroeder, he preceded her in death on November 12, 1995.
Karis is survived by seven children: Erwin (Anne) Schroeder of Defiance, Norma (Cita de Jesus) Schroeder of Sacremento, California, Cheryl (Armando) Hinojosa of Defiance, Anita (John) Kremer of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, Brenda (William) Parker of Greenfield, Indiana, Monica (Brad) Messmer of Findlay, and Vivian (William Catt) Schroeder of Bloomington, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Steinhauser of Tiffin.
She is preceded in death by four brothers, Marion, Roy, Don and Arnold Riedel; three sisters: Helen Coffman, Mary Iliene Sweitzer and Iris Riedel; and her special friend Robert Niese who died March 26, 2016.
Karis was a 1950 graduate of Sycamore High School. In 1996 she retired from Metal Forge in Deshler. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and the Altar Rosary Society, as well as the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Most recently Karis was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church Defiance. Karis was also a member of the Leipsic American Legion Auxiliary. "Karis being a farmer's wife and mother of seven was no stranger to hard work. During her final hours, Karis admitted to working too hard. She then, peacefully passed. Her work is now done."
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father Ron Schock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. The family requests that masks be worn during the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic or St. Mary's Catholic Church, Defiance.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
