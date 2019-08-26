NAPOLEON — Karen Lee Yackee, 77, Napoleon, passed away at 6:22 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon Campus.
She was born April 2, 1942, in Napoleon, the daughter of the late Edwin H. and Lillian L. Meyer. On December 28, 1962, she married Gary L. Yackee of Indiana, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Karen was a homemaker and also worked at the Pharm Pharmacy in Napoleon for several years. She was a member of the Napoleon Church of the Nazarene and also a graduate of the Indiana Institute of Electrolysis.
Surviving are two sons, Bryce Yackee of rural Defiance and Darren (Joann) Yackee of rural Defiance; and two grandsons, Stephen Yackee of Wauseon and Justin Yackee of rural Defiance.
A private memorial service will be held for the family only. Arrangements are being handled by Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
The family has suggested that memorial contributions may be made to the Napoleon Church of the Nazarene or Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon Campus, c/o the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
