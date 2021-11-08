Karen Tubbs

Ft. Wayne, Ind. — Karen A. (Elberson) Tubbs, 76, passed away on November 6, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she has resided for 10 years.
Born October 14, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of Elwood and Jean (Pressler) Elberson. In 1966, she married Joe Tubbs, her high school sweetheart.
Karen was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fort Wayne. Karen was the Defiance County Treasurer for 34 years prior to her retirement in 2010. She served on the board of the Defiance Foundation for many years. She was the first female president of the Defiance Rotary. Karen also represented Defiance County as the President of the State Treasurer's Association.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy (Brian) VanSkyock and Susan (Chad) Steingass, both of Fort Wayne. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Haiden, Jake and Natalie and two great-grandchildren, Ella and Cameron. She has two sisters, Carol Sutherland and Mary Hetz, and three brothers, Tom, Terry and Mike Elberson. She is proceeded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life will follow at noon at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Defiance Area Foundation or Women's Care Center in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.