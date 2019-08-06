Funeral services for Karen L. Schackow were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Albert Sullivan III, Albert Sullivan IV, Jason Sullivan, Nicholas Sullivan, Quinton Sullivan, Haden Sullivan, Justin Lotz and Jeff Washington. Honorary pallbearers were Richard Sullivan and J.J. Sullivan.

Load entries