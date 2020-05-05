Karen I. Ordway, 73, Defiance, passed away Monday morning, May 4, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born September 5, 1946, to the late Elmer and Betty (Brownell) Bechtol in Adrian, Michigan. She married Robert Seibold, and they later divorced. On September 18, 1992, she married Leo E. Ordway, who preceded her in death on September 23, 2001.
Karen was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. She worked at General Motors for several years until her retirement in 2001. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Karen will be sadly missed by her daughter, Denese (Jeff) Hoffer of Hamler, Ohio; and her two sons, Norman (Bobby) Seibold and Shane Seibold, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nathan (Jessie) Hoffer, David (Julie) Hoffer, Desiree Carver, and Erika Limpah; her three great-grandchildren, Vera, Leo and Elijah; and her sister, Susan (Jeff) Craft of Defiance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo E. Ordway; and four brothers, Roger Bechtol, Chuck Bechtol, Jerry Bechtol and Rodney Bechtol.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.