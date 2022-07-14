DUBLIN — Karen Like-Nippert, 74, Dublin, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022.
Karen was born on March 17, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, to Eugene and Bonita (Schwab) Kuhlman formerly of Holgate. Karen was the eldest of nine children.
She was a 1966 graduate of Holgate High School and then went on to St. Vincent’s to obtain her nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years, working in several areas of medicine. Karen retired from nursing in 2010 but maintained some of her dearest friendships that she worked with during her career. Outside of work, she enjoyed reading, traveling, watching sports, dancing, listening to music and especially visiting with family and friends.
Karen was a woman of tremendous faith whose love of God was so apparent to all who had the privilege to know her. She was caring and compassionate, selfless, had a sense of humor and her beautiful soul shone through. Karen was a true gift from God.
On November 28, 1968, Karen married John Like and they had two children. They were married 25 years and instilled a foundation of faith and Christian values into their home. Karen and John remained friends until the end.
On July 9, 2010, Karen married Russel Nippert who passed away on April 11, 2022. Karen died on what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.
Surviving are daughter, Wendy Like Johnston, Jacksonville, Florida; son, Daniel (Lindsay) Like, Dublin; four grandchildren, Caroline and Brooke Johnston, Jack and Lauren Like; sister, Christine (Joe) Ricica, Defiance; brothers, Mike (Linda) Kuhlman, Findlay, John (Annette) Kuhlman, Defiance, Greg (Josie) Kuhlman, Napoleon, Tom (Kelly) Kuhlman, Pensacola, Florida, James (Tami) Kuhlman, Defiance, and Tony (Beth) Kuhlman, Napoleon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Russ, parents, infant brother, Gregory, son-in-law, Thomas Johnston, uncle, John Schwab and niece, Brooke Rothman.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on July 19 at Shoedinger, Dublin, 5980 Perimeter Drive. A reception and visitation with family will follow from 2-5 p.m.
It was Karen’s final wish to donate her body to Ohio State for education and research for the study of lung diseases. She was truly a selfless and giving person in life and in death.
Memorials can be made to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dr. James Allen Pulmonary Research Fund.
