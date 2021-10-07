Karen Miller

Napoleon — Karen A. Miller, 82, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, Michigan, surrounded by her family.
Karen was born April 18, 1939, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Eldor and Loretta (Meyer) Bindeman. On June 14, 1964, she married Gary Miller at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio.
Karen was a 1957 graduate of Napoleon High School. She attended Capital University and received a Bachelor of Music Education in 1961. Karen was a former music teacher in Port Clinton and Detroit area schools. She also taught as a GED instructor and gave private piano lessons. Karen taught and retired as a music teacher at St. Augustine Catholic School, Napoleon, Ohio. She was a former member of the praise team at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughters, Alicia (Marc) Miller of Baltimore, Ohio, and Laura (Michael) Chaddock, Dowagiac, Michigan; grandchildren, Justin, April, Alaina and Nicolas and McKenna; great-grandchildren, Paige, Emmalynn, Cylas and Eden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Miller, a sister, Wanda (Bindeman) Namey and a brother, David Bindeman.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon, Ohio, Monday, October 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School 1075 Glenwood Ave. Napoleon, Ohio, or St. Augustine Catholic School 210 East Clinton St. Napoleon, Ohio. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
