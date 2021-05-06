Defiance — Karen (Keysor) Straley, 83, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, peacefully at home.
Karen was born in Paulding, Ohio, on September 4, 1937, to Edgar I. and Genevieve (Ruff) Keysor. She was a 1955 graduate of Paulding High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Defiance College in 1969, graduating summa cum laude. She also earned a master of science degree in education from Bowling Green State University in 1982.
She is survived by her husband James who she married in 1956. She is also survived by three children: David (Gudie) Straley of Findlay, Dan (Brenda) Straley of Defiance, and Sara Straley of Sandusky; three grandchildren, Kandi (Scott) Engelhardt, Richard (Paige) Straley, and Katie (Ty) Parrish. She has four great-grandchildren: Griffin and David Engelhardt, Ivory Straley and Kyron Parrish. She is also survived by one brother, John (Mary) Keysor, Portland, Maine.
Karen taught for 30 years in the Defiance Middle School and Defiance Junior High school. She also taught Sunday School, Bible School, swimming and golf. She was named a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar in 1982-1983. She was a life member of the Ohio Education Association and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, singing in the choir and directing multiple bell choirs. Karen was an avid golfer and a member of Auglaize Country Club. She was president of the Auglaize Ladies Association several times and was a three-time ladies club champion. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
An in service memorial will be at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. Everyone is welcome. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at Schaffer Funeral Home (www.Schafferfh.com).
