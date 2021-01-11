OAKWOOD — Karen L. Heilshorn, 79, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born December 20, 1941, to George and Mabel (Relyea) Bodenburg in Defiance, Ohio. Karen was a 1960 graduate of Defiance High School. In 1966, she married Richard Upton, who preceded her in death in 1986. On June 3, 1989, she married Robert “Bob” Heilshorn, who passed away on June 23, 2013. Karen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. She loved her cat, Spock, and enjoyed reading. Karen was a pen pal to lots of shut-ins.
Karen will be sadly missed by her stepchildren, Timothy (Debbie) Heilshorn of Roanoke, Ind., Nanci Heilshorn of Oakwood, Eric (Carlene) Heilshorn of Defiance, Victoria Heilshorn of Defiance, and Cyndi (Brent) Wiemken of Ney, Ohio. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and her brothers, Fred Bodenburg of Oakwood, Ohio, and John Bodenburg of St. Petersburg, Fla.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Phillip and George Bodenburg; and her sister, Mary McCague.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and services. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
