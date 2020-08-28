Karen Farlee

Karen Elaine Farlee, 82, Defiance, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born April 26, 1938, to Ralph and Edith (Kilpatrick) Coplin in Antwerp, Ohio. She was a 1956 graduate of Antwerp High School. On August 25, 1957, she married Roger E. Farlee and the couple was blessed with four children. She earned her B.S. in education at Defiance College in 1971, and her master of science in education from Bowling Green State University. She spent 28 years teaching fourth grade at Antwerp Elementary School, retiring in 1998.
Karen loved attending the Payne Church of God camp meeting each year. She also loved reading, crocheting, and all sorts of crafts, making many homemade gifts for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Defiance First Church of God where she taught Sunday School, Junior Church and Vacation Bible School. She was a life member of the Ohio Education Association, National Education Association, Retired Teachers Association and Defiance County Teachers Association.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Mitch) Diemer of Defiance; son, Mitchell Farlee of Columbus, Ohio; and son-in-law, Zane Zeedyk of Hicksville, Ohio. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Erin (Jon) Timbrook of Ney, Ohio, Colby (Danielle) Zeedyk of Longmont, Colo., Nathan (Tally) Zeedyk of Hilton Head Island, S.C., Jessica (Nathan) Clark of Pataskala, Ohio, Jennie (Michael) Ingram of Jacksonville, N.C., Ashley (Glenn) Lotz of Defiance, and Chelsea (Dusty) McClellan of Ney, Ohio; and 12 great-grandchildren. She has two surviving siblings, brother, Stanley (Janette) Coplin of Melrose, Ohio; and sister, Jeanne Bullock of Upland, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; infant son, Michael Farlee; and daughter, Michele “Shelly” Zeedyk.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The First Church of God in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Rick Rufenacht and Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Preferred memorials are to be directed to the camp meeting of the Church of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
