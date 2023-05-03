DEFIANCE — Karen S. Evans, 62, of Defiance, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday morning, May 1, 2023, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on July 31, 1960, to the late Mary (Graziani) and Donald Humes Sr. in Steubenville, Ohio. On October 20, 2004, she married Charles "Todd" Evans who survives. Karen was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She earned her associate's degree and worked as a realtor for Yoder Realty, Wells Bowen Realty and Howard Hanna Realty. Karen was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and she loved Harley rides with Todd. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and cherished her time spent with her family.
Karen will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 18 years, Todd Evans of Defiance, two daughters, Jennifer (Kenneth) Ratliff and Gina (Mark) Watkins, all of Chillicothe, Ohio, her son, Chad (Crystal) Henry of Bryan, Ohio, step-daughter Michelle Evans of Toledo and her step-son Eric Evans of Ocala, Florida. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Alex Henry, Kayla Henry, Cody Watkins, Christian Passerini, Rylie Passerini, Makenzie (Nathan) Aschliman, Courtnee (Edgar) Cortez, Luke Mossburg and Gabriella Mossburg, three great-grandchildren, Ivy and Olive Aschliman and Lilyanna Cortez, and her brother, Don (Rita) Humes Jr. of Defiance, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary Humes.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Jason D'Souza officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
