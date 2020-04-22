Karen Marie Brown, 86, Defiance, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Defiance on January 9, 1934, to Elizabeth and Donald Slough. She graduated from Defiance High School.
Karen was married to the love of her life, Robert, on September 27, 1952; they were married for 67 years, and together they raised seven sons.
Karen focused a large part of her life raising her boys, but she also worked as the food service supervisor at Ayersville Local Schools. She was the top spectator at the extracurricular activities of her sons and their families. She enjoyed trips to the casino, eating out with friends, and the companionship of many dogs. Karen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance.
Karen’s grandchildren were her heart and joy. There’s no denying that they were the people she loved the most, and they knew that at Grandma’s house, “rules” wouldn’t get in the way of “fun.” While she often had a large crew around her, she made sure each grandchild felt special.
Karen is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Steve (Valerie) Brown, Jeff (Lisa) Brown of Defiance, Jerry (Karen) Brown, Bruce (Hayley) Brown of Angola, Ind., Doug Brown of Indianapolis, Ind., Mike Brown of San Diego, Calif., and Ken (Laura) Brown of Wauseon, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle (Angie), Matthew, Sarah, Tom (Mallory), Mark, Kurt, Darin, Kaylee, Corbin, Jake (Megan), Ty, Ashley, Alexa, Kenley, Landrey and Kara Brown, Leslie (Luke) Walz, Audra (James) Martin, Kelsey (Jonathan) Burke, and Kimber (Brady) Prater; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Michael, and Caroline Walz, Ariel, Kobe, Julie and Adam Brown, Drew, Landon and Milo Burke, Andi and Nora Prater.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Slough; and a granddaughter, Katlyn Brown.
A visitation for immediate family only will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Pastor Maurice Dunn officiating. Due to the current situation, the family has chosen the graveside service out of respect for those who desire to attend and observe social distancing. You also can view a memorial video of Karen at the funeral home website. A Celebration of Life Service for Karen also will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
