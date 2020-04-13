Karen Boland

SHERWOOD — Karen S. Boland, 64, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at SKLD-Twin Rivers Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born March 1, 1956, to Justin and Helen (Desgrange) Marckel in Defiance, Ohio. Karen was happily married for over 41 years to her husband, Ross Boland, who resides in Sherwood.
Karen was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church. She worked at UPS for over 25 years until her retirement. Karen loved to bowl, and was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association in Defiance and Bryan, and the Women’s Bowing Hall of Fame in Texas. She also enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Karen will be sadly missed by her husband, Ross; her stepson, Kenneth (Kris) Boland of Ney; and her two sisters, Jane Mobley and Kathy (Roger) Wanemacher. She also leaves behind three stepgrandchildren, Kolleen, Kamryn and Klayton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepson, Steven Boland; sister, Jill Childress; brother, James Marckel; and brother-in-law, Larry Mobley.
Visitation and services will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Sherwood United Methodist Church, Defiance USBC (Women’s Bowling), or Bryan USBC (Women’s Bowling). Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
